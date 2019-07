నారాలోకేష్ కు ఆ కీలక బాధ్యతలు అప్పగించిన చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is busy coordinating with his party leaders on how to get the party back on track after the disastrous campaign in 2019 election.The latest we hear is that Chandrababu has handed over a key job to his son Nara Lokesh.Apparently, Lokesh will be looking after Telugu Desam Party’s social media wing from now on. He will be personally coordinating with the concerned team and give key inputs.Incidentally, YS Jagan was largely benefited by the effective social media campaigning that was done by his political advisor Prashant Kishore and his team. Lokesh will be looking to replicate a similar strategy.Well, it looks like Lokesh is trying his best to help his father in getting TDP back to winning ways.