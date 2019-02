అసంతృప్తి... వినయ్ భాస్కర్ కు మంత్రిగా నో ఛాన్స్ ? .. ఉద్యమకారుల స్థానం ఇదేనా ? ఓరుగల్లులో చర్చ

English summary

The dissatisfaction in the party in Warangal was a result of the lack of ministerial support to the Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar. MLA Vinay Bhaskar, the leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, who worked with Commitment in Telangana state movement.It would not have happened if such a leader would be given a minister in the last Cabinet. He has no place in the recent cabinet expansion.Thus the dissatisfaction in the cadre was unlikely that KCR did not mind the activists.Dasam Vinay Bhaskar seems to be likely to be the chief whip of the government.