Warangal wonder Kid:మిస్సైల్ టెక్నాలజీలో సైంటిస్టులకే సవాల్ విసురుతున్న కుర్రాడు

English summary

Thirteen-year-old wonder kid Thotapalli Shiva Kumar from Warangal district is showing amazing talent in missile and rocket manufacturing technology. Thotapalli Shiva Kumar, who has already been recognized by many celebrities around the world in the field of missiles, rockets and nanotechnology, shared his designs with scientists from the Defense Research and Development Organization on various rocket models based on nanotechnology. He also surprised them with his technology.