అమెరికాలో తెలుగు వ్యక్తి దారుణ హత్య

A 53-year-old man — hailing from Karimnagar district — succumbed to his injuries last Friday, after he was shot by robbers at a mart in USA's Ohio. Around 10pm on December 4, Fairfield resident Karunakar Karengle was working at a local Jiffy Mart in Cincinnati's Dixie Highway, when two armed assailants entered the mart and went on a shooting spree. After robbing cash, the miscreants fled the scene. Karengle was hospitalized with bullet injuries, where he succumbed on December 8. Fairfield police asked citizens to help identify two suspects.Karengle's brother-in-law Mahesh launched a GoFund-Me memorial online campaign to raise funds for his sister Vijaya and nephew Aniket, who live in India.