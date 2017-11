గుండెపోటుతో తెలుగు ఎన్నారై మృతి.. ఆపన్నహస్తం కోసం భార్య ఎదురుచూపు

Nri

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telugu NRI Malyadri Nallapanei(33) who is residing in Minnesota, USA recently suffered with heart attack. His wife Sireesha taken him to Hospital and admitted. There while taking treatment Malyadri died. He has 15 months Son also. His wife had no money to shift his body to Vijayawada. At present she is seeking help from others who can help her to shift the body from USA.