English summary

If one were to go by the reports coming from political circles in New Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre might announce special category status to Andhra Pradesh just before 2019 elections. The BJP, which is looking for an opportune time to sever ties with the Telugu Desam Party, is said to be eyeing at least a dozen MP seats in Andhra Pradesh by forging an alliance with the YSR Congress party.