ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీలో కాపు రిజర్వేషన్ బిల్లుపై చర్చ...ముఖ్యమంత్రిపై ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్న టిడిపి మంత్రులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Assembly today opened with a good news for Kapu community. The government has introduced a Bill for reserving 5% seats for in all fields. Bonda Uma said that this would not in any way hamper the reservations for Backward Classes or any other section. He lauded the attempts of Chandrababu to appoint a Commission, that surveyed AP, as to how far reservations to Kapus is justified. The Commission submitted its report yesterday, which has been approved by the State Government.