'పద్మలతతో డీఎస్పీ రవిబాబుకు వివాహేతర సంబంధం, స్థలం అమ్మి ఇచ్చినా తగ్గలేదు'

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Dasari Ravi Babu, Dy. SP and prime accused in the murder of rowdy-sheeter K. Satyanarayana Raju alias Gedela Raju, has confessed to his crime and said he had paid ₹10 lakh to Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Raju (A2), to avoid harassment for money, according to the police.