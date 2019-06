ప్రత్యేక హోదా తప్ప మోడీ ఏదడిగినా ఇస్తారు .. కన్నా సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

BJP's state unit president for Andhra Pradesh Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has made interesting comments on YS Jagan and Special Category Status. Stating that Special Category Status is a "closed chapter", Kanna ruled out of possibility of granting SCS to AP. He, however, maintained that Narendra Modi is willing to extend all his support to AP. Kanna said Modi is ready to do "anything" to AP other than Special Category Status. Responding to Jagan's comment that he would continue to ask Modi for Special Category Status to AP, Kanna said that Jagan can continue to ask Modi, but it is of "no use". Kanna said the Centre is committed for AP's development. As Narendra Modi is all set for his Tirumala visit on Sunday, Kanna made these comments.