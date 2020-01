మండలి రద్దుపై టీడీపీ వర్సెస్ వైసీపీ ... ఎవరి వాదన కరెక్ట్ ?

English summary

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet said ok to dissolve the legislative council . The only question now is that when will Parliament, whose assent to the AP assembly resolution is absolutely necessary, give its nod. The TDP leaders say that it would not be all that easy. It could take six months or even one year, they argue. Some inveterate optimists say that it could take at least three years. Till then, the council would be in existence, they say. Now, this issue has become a hot topic of debate.