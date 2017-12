'అందుకే జగన్ వద్దకు', చంద్రబాబు దృష్టి అంతా హెరిటేజ్ పైనే: అనంతలో పాదయాత్ర

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Leader of the Opposition in AP Assembly and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra entered Anantapur district on Monday. After completing Padayatra in Kurnool district, the YSRCP began his yatra from Gooty mandal of Guntakal constituency in the district.