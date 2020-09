దారి చూపిన గురువునకు వందనం ... తీర్చుకోలేనిది మాస్టారూ... మీ రుణం

English summary

Krishna Master a well known teacher in nuthakki village guntur district. He was a great teacher who devoted his entire life to teaching. His role in running the school under the name of Gayatri Vidya Niketan and in shaping the students into responsible citizens and paving golden paths for their future . The students who studied near krishna master have gained a reputation at the highest level in the country and abroad, which means that it is his greatness.