50 శాతం ముస్లింలు నేరప్రవృతి కలిగినట్టు అనిపిస్తారు.. పోలీసుల వైఖరిని వెల్లడించిన ఓ సర్వే...

English summary

One in two police personnel surveyed feel that Muslims are likely to be “naturally prone” to committing crimes, the 2019 Status of Policing in India Report has found. It also found that 35 per cent of police personnel interviewed for the survey think it is natural for a mob to punish the “culprit” in cases of cow slaughter, and 43 per cent think it is natural for a mob to punish someone accused of rape. The report on police adequacy and working conditions, prepared by the NGO Common Cause and Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, was released on Tuesday by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar. Spread across 21 states, the survey involved interviews of 12,000 police personnel in police stations and around 11,000 of their family members.