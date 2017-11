‘పద్మావతి’ని వాయిదా వేయమంటోన్న బీజేపీ, ఎందుకో...?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for either a ban or a “temporary” delay in the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film Padmavati, saying it hurts the sentiments of the Rajput community and also to “prevent unnecessary tension” ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, reports have said. The Times of India reported on Wednesday that the BJP wrote to the Election Commission and Gujarat’s chief electoral officer, “to arrange for a pre-release viewing of the film by select Rajput representatives to alleviate their raised tempers and provide fair opportunity to prevent unnecessary tension ahead of polls”. Gujarat will hold elections on December 9 and 14.