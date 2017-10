National

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday warned of a Uri-like terror attack in the days to come while expressing concerns about the security of vital installations in the hinterland. Security of installations in hinterland is becoming a cause for concern. We are getting reports of Uri-like terror attacks well in depth, Army Chief Bipin Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI. Rawat, while stressing on the need for faster upgradation of the Indian armed forces, also called for heightened surveillance and reconnaissance on the borders for tracking the movement of adversaries.