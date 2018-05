National

In a bid to perhaps outsmart the Supreme Court who recently ordered former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to vacate their official residences, Bahujan Samaj Party has converted her official accommodation into a memorial for late party supremo Kanshiram. Instead of vacating her official residence at 13 A, Mall Avenue, Lucknow, Mayawati has reportedly gotten a signboard on the premises declaring it to be ‘Shri Kanshiram ji Yaadgar Vishraam Sthal’.