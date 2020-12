అయోధ్య రామాలయ స్థలంలో నదీ ప్రవాహం .. మోడల్‌ మార్చాల్సిందే.. ఐఐటీల సాయం కోరిన ట్రస్ట్

English summary

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to suggest better models for the foundation of the temple as a stream of the Sarayu river has been found below it, sources said on Tuesday. The construction committee of the temple, chaired by former principal secretary to the prime minister Nripendra Misra held deliberations over the matter here on Tuesday, they said. During the deliberations, it was realised that the existing model for the foundation of the temple was not feasible as a stream of the Sarayu river is flowing below the temple, a source said.