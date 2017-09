National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

A POLICE complaint was filed against Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa for allegedly posting an ‘obscene video’ in a WhatsApp group. Khalsa, who was elected Fatehgarh Sahib MP on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, was suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.