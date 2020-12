మద్రాస్ ఐఐటీపై కరోనా పంజా ...71 కోవిడ్ కేసులు .. క్యాంపస్ లో తాత్కాలిక లాక్ డౌన్ విధింపు

English summary

There has been a major outbreak of coronavirus inside India's premier educational institution - IIT Madras - and the campus is placed under temporary lockdown. According to health authorities, 71 Covid cases were reported in the last two weeks, of which 66 are students, fourmess staff and one from resident quarters. The single-day highest spike was on Sunday with 32 fresh cases and the number is likely to go up in the next couple of days with Tamil Nadu government instructing the institute to test all the students on the campus.