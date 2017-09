ఢిల్లీ అంటే కరాచీ! మోడీ అంటే.. : దావూద్ గ్యాంగ్ కోడ్ భాష వెల్లడించిన సోదరుడు కస్కర్

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim‘s brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is in Mumbai police’s custody for extortion, has revealed that the D-company uses code words for internal conversation to evade Indian intelligence agencies. The terror syndicate uses ‘Delhi’ for Karachi, and ‘Modi’ for Chhota Shakeel.