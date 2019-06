English summary

minor Dalit boy was mercilessly beaten up in Rajasthan's Pali district by a group of saffron-clad men. A video of the thrashing has gone viral on the internet. Rajasthan Police has now registered a case against the Dalit boy saying he was beaten up by the group of men for allegedly molesting a girl. Speaking to ANI, a police officer said a case under POCSO has been registered against the minor boy who was thrashed. The officer said, "Case registered under POCSO Act against him. After probe he has been sent to juvenile protection home. A viral video has come to light where locals are seen beating him, they have also been taken on remand."