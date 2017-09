డేరాబాబా: జైలులో ప్రతిరోజూ రూ.20 వేతనం

National

Narsimha

English summary

Wondering how once a powerful head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda is spending his time in Rohtak jail following conviction in rape case? DGP (Jails) KP Singh told HT on Tuesday that Gurmeet Ram Rahim does gardening every day besides growing vegetables, a job that falls in the category of unskilled labour.