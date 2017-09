డేరాలో అంతేలేని ఘోరాలు: అమ్మాయిల అక్రమ రవాణా, విచ్చలవిడి వ్యభిచారం

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Gurmeet Ram Rahim headed Dera Sacha Sauda's dirty secrets are being slowly unwrapped. A woman follower of Ram Rahim, who is serving 20-year-term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, has claimed that her child has missing from Dera headquarters in Sirsa since last 12 years. A Panipat woman has alleged that she donated her 2-month-old kid to Dera after being persuaded by Gurmeet Ram Rahim to do so through an advertisement. The woman said she was a staunch supporter of Dera Sacha Sauda and was lured by an advertisement in newpaper published by the Dera itself which urged supporters to donate their kids for sewa (service) at Sirsa heaquarters.