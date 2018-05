బీజేపీ ఎంపీ హేమామాలినికి పెద్ద ప్రమాదం తప్పింది

National

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini had a narrow escape on Sunday when a tree fell right in front of her convoy due to thunderstorm and heavy rain in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP’s convoy had the narrow escape while Hema Malini had gone for a public meeting in Mithauli village near Mathura.