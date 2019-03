మాయావతిని ప్రధానిని చేద్దామన్న పవన్ కల్యాణ్: అసలు ఎన్నికల్లో పోటీ చేయట్లేదన్న బీఎస్పీ అధినేత్రి

English summary

Former UP chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections. The leader cited "current political situation" for her decision. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "I know I can win from any seat. All that I have to do is to file my nomination and my party workers will take care of the rest. We have a strong alliance with RLD and SP to defeat BJP. It is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive, but keeping in mind the current political situation, I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections.