దేవెగౌడకు మోడీ శుభాకాంక్షలు: రాహుల్ క్షమాపణలు, ఎందుకంటే.?

I would like to wish Shri HD Deve Gowda ji a very happy birthday and pray for his good health and happiness.

Spoke to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji and conveyed birthday wishes to him. I pray for his good health and long life.

With the JD(S) possibly holding the cards as dramatic developments unfolded in Karnataka, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished the party's supremo HD Deve Gowda on his birthday.