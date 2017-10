మోడీ హవాతో గుజరాత్ బీజేపీదే: టైమ్స్ నౌ సర్వేలో 118-134 సీట్లు

National

Srinivas G

A Times Now-VMR survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the state. The Times Now-VMR opinion survey projects that the BJP could secure around 118-134 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections. The Congress could secure around 49-61 seats. While this means that the BJP does have enough numbers, it might not reach the desired number of 150.