తొలి సర్జన్ శుశ్రుతుడు..సంస్కృతంలో మాట్లాడే కంప్యూటర్లు: కేంద్రమంత్రి

English summary

"According to Nasa in the near future if a talking computer were to be a reality, then it will only be possible because of Sanskrit. Nasa is saying this because Sanskrit is a scientific language in which words are written exactly the way they are spoken," Pokhriyal said while addressing students at IIT-Bombay at the institute's 57th convocation ceremony. The HRD minister also claimed that Charaka Rishi, hailed as one of the principal contributors of Ayurveda, was the first person who researched and discovered atoms and molecules.