ఓబీసీ రిజర్వేషన్ కోసం పటేళ్ల ఆందోళన.. పాటిదార్లలో చీలికకు బీజేపీ యత్నాలు

AHMEDABAD: Vishwa Umiya Foundation, a social and religious trust of the Patidars, appears a divided house over the role of Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel. Nachiket Mukhi, a leader of Sardar Patel Group (SPG), claims himself as one of the 500 trustees of the Umiya foundation. Mukhi has issued a statement supporting the leadership of Hardik Patel. This comes three days after the trustees of the same organisation alleged that Hardik has been running a 'private' agitation.