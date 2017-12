మన్మోహన్ దేశభక్తిని మేం శంకించడం లేదు: రాజ్యసభలో జైట్లీ, శాంతించిన కాంగ్రెస్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The BJP didn't exactly apologise, but it said today that PM Narendra Modi didn't mean to question his predecessor Manmohan Singh's commitment to India when he accused him of colluding with Pakistan.The BJP also said it holds Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari "in high esteem". "PM in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India," said senior BJP leader and Union minister Arun Jaitley today in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress has been disrupting the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament and demanding that Modi apologize.