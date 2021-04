English summary

Cobra Commando Rakeshwar Singh, who was abducted by Maoists during a Maoist ambush in Sukma Bijapur area of ​​Chhattisgarh on April 2, has been released from Maoist custody. The Chhattisgarh IG confirmed that Rakeshwar Singh, who had been in Maoist custody for five days, had finally been released. It is learned that Rakeshwar Singh was dropped off by the Maoists at Terram police station and Jawan Rakeshwar Singh will join the battalion shortly.