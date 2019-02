కాంగ్రెస్-జేడీఎస్ మధ్య లోక్ సభ సీట్ల చిచ్చు: మేమేమైనా బిచ్చగాళ్లమా? కుమారస్వామి

English summary

BENGALURU: The Lok Sabha seat sharing agreement in Karnataka between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress is not going to be a smooth affair, if the statements made by the top leadership of two parties is anything to go by. And this is the situation even before formal rounds of talks between the two parties is yet to commence. “I don’t know if it will be seven, five or three seats. But we JD(S) are not beggars," he said in Mysuru.