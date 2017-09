ఎన్డీటీవీని సొంతం చేసుకోనున్న స్పైస్ జెట్ అజయ్ సింగ్!?

National

With its founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and promoter firm RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd facing a CBI probe for allegedly concealing a share transaction, NDTV is set to change hands, it is learnt. Sources confirmed to The Indian Express that Ajay Singh, co-founder and owner of SpiceJet who was part of the BJP’s 2014 poll campaign, has picked up majority holding in the news channel. When asked if NDTV has been sold to SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh, the source said, “Yes, the deal has been finalised and Ajay Singh will take control of NDTV along with editorial rights.”