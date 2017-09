డేరాబాబా జైలు జీవితం: ఇంత బతుకు బతికి చివరికి.. కూలి పనిచేస్తూ...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The jailed head of the Rs 1,100-crore empire called Dera Sachcha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, will now toil eight hours every day to earn a measly Rs 20. The dera chief is serving time in Rohtak's Sunaria jail after being convicted for raping two disciples almost 18 years ago. Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been brought to his knees, literally, as his tasks now include pruning trees and cultivating a 500-600 yard patch of land inside Rohtak's Sunaria prison. The vegetables grown by him will not be sold outside but, cooked in the jail mess after a thorough inspection. Dera Sacha Sauda chief's many 'talents' like acting and singing among others failed to qualify him as a skilled worker, (which could earn him more wages in prison) thereby pushing him in to the category of an unskilled worker.