సంచలనం: భారత్ పై దాడికి.. అణుబాంబులు రెడీ: పాక్ ప్రధాని

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday his country has developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter the 'Cold Start' doctrine+ adopted by the Indian Army. Abbasi was also assertive of Pakistan's nuclear arsenals being safe and secure."We have a very robust and secure command-and-control system over our strategic nuclear assets. Time has proved that it's a process that is very secure. It's a process that has complete civilian oversight through the NCA," Abbasi said in response to a question at the Council on Foreign Relations, a top American think-tank. The Nuclear Command Authority (NCA) of Pakistan is the authority responsible for command, control and operational decisions regarding the country's nuclear arsenals.