అప్పుడు కాంగ్రెస్ నిర్ణయం కరెక్టే:రోశయ్య; కుటుంబరావుకు టేకింగ్, మేకింగ్ కు తేడా తెలియదు:ఉండవల్లి

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah said that he does not think that Congress party decesion is wrong at the time of state division....