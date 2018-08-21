వచ్చే ఎన్నికల్లో లోకేష్ కుప్పం నియోజకవర్గం నుంచే పోటీ...ఖాయం చేసుకోవచ్చు!

Thursday, June 28, 2018, 13:11 [IST]

Amaravathi: AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to shift from Kuppam for the next Assembly elections to make way for his son and minister Nara...