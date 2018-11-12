2019 ఎన్నికల్లో వైసిపికి ప్ర‌తిప‌క్ష హోదా కూడా రాదు...జోక్ ఆఫ్ ది డికేడ్:మంత్రి గంటా

Vizianagaram:Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that Jagan talking about values in politics is a joke of decade. He added that the YSRCP is a...