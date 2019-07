కూల్చివేతలపై కేసీఆర్ కు బిగ్ షాక్ ... ఈ సారి ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీల నుండి కాదు నిజాం వారసుల నుండి

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao kept facing hurdles ever since he contemplated on demolishing the Erramanzil Palace for the sake of constructing new Assembly and Secretariat. As many as seven petitions has been moved against this decision of the TRS Government.The latest petition happens to be from none other than the heirs of Nizam. Actually, A Court case is still pending on the 12 acres out of 17 acres where Erramanzil Palace exists. Nizam heirs who claims ownership of those 12 acres aren't okay with KCR's idea of demolition of the monument. They now moved the Hyderabad High Court to save it from destruction.Looks like, KCR is taking the issue of required land for Assembly and Secretariat too far. Day-by-day, More number of people have been joining chorus to the valid argument, 'What's the purpose of demolishing the structures which could last for another three decades'.At some point, The Chief Minister will have to offer a convincing answer to the logical question. Or else, It could create a bad impression about the style of functioning of the government.