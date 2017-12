Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The UNESCO Global Education Monitoring report released on Monday has painted a grim picture of Indian education. The report states that 35 per cent of the world’s illiterate population lives in India; that means that if India improves its education scenario, it could change the global educational scenario significantly. Around 34 per cent of the population of Telangana is still illiterate. District educational officers say that the problem can be combated only if equal education is provided to all, including adults. With more adults who cannot read and write, the literacy rate of the state is taking a hit.