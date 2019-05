ఆ స్థానాలలో కాంగ్రెస్ గెలుపును దేవుడు కూడా ఆపలేడు.. జగ్గారెడ్డి సంచలనం

English summary

Jaggareddy made sensational comments that the Congress will win in five seats in Telangana and that God can not stop them from winning. Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri), Uttham Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), Renuka Chowdhary (Khammam), Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy (Bhuvanagiri) and Konda Vishveshwar Reddy (Chevellala) have been declared as winning by Jaggareddy.The Congress will also come to power at the Center. Renuka Chowdary, Komatireddy Venkatreddi and Uttam Kumar Reddy have made interesting comments by Jaggareddy saying that they are going to get an offer of central ministry . Jaggareddy made it clear that he did not leave the Congress party and said to deny the news that he was going to change the party