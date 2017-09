కెసిఆర్ ‘హామీ’లు నీటిమీద రాతలు: చేనేత నుంచి అన్నీ....

Telangana

Telangana State IT, Industrial, Textiles, Muncipal Minister kalwakuntla Taraka Ramarao assured in 2014 assembly elections that he would supply powerlooms every textile labour while 60 thousands labour here in Siricilla. But Government tone changed that every year to give 100 to 200 powerlooms with lottery system. In this context howmany years might taken to supply powerlooms for all.