తెలంగాణా రాష్ట్రంలో నేటి నుండి నైట్ కర్ఫ్యూ విధింపు .. కరోనా ఉధృతి దృష్ట్యా సర్కార్ కీలక నిర్ణయం

The Telangana government has taken a key decision in the wake of the corona epidemic boom in the state. The Telangana government has issued night curfew to control the corona. Night curfew will be enforced in Telangana from today. The night curfew will continue from tonight until April 30. The Telangana government has said that restaurants, pubs, clubs, bars and shops will be allowed till 8 pm and strict action will be taken if any shop is found open after that.