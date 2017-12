కేటీఆర్.. నన్ను మర్చిపోయినా పర్వాలేదు.. కనీసం వాళ్లనైనా గుర్తుంచుకో: రేవంత్ ఎద్దేవా

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Congress Leader Revanth Reddy critisized Minister KTR here in Mahaboob Nagar on Friday. Revanth said, "No problem If you forget me.. But remember them atleast..". When press reporters bring Minister KTR's Comment about Revanth in Twitter Live Chat, Revanth responded and given a counter to KTR. He also critisized Minister Lakshma Reddy.