14 ఏళ్లుగా సౌదీలో.. స్వదేశానికి తిరిగొస్తూ.. విమానంలోనే...

A passenger flying home to India from Saudi Arabia died in an Abu Dhabi hospital on Wednesday. The plane made an emergency landing in the UAE capital after he complained of discomfort. Air India Express flight IX-322 from Riyadh to Calicut landed at Abu Dhabi airport at 3.51pm after the passenger, Mohammad Saleem, 35, complained of discomfort, Ranjan Datta, manager of Air India, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, told Gulf News. Saleem, a native of Malappuram in Kerala, died in an Abu Dhabi hospital. The medical team at the airport responded quickly to the emergency and the patient was rushed to Mafraq Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the official said.