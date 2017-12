చంద్రబాబుకు సవాలే: సీట్ల పెంపుకోసమే ఏపీ సీఎంపై బీజేపీ మైండ్ గేమ్..

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The sudden outburst from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Andhra Pradesh against their political ally Telugu Desam Party and its president N Chandrababu Naidu in the last three days has surprised many. Though the Andhra BJP leaders like Somu Veerraju, Daggubati Purandeshwari and B Vishnu Kumar Raju have been critical of Naidu now and then, they had confined mostly to issues like Polavaram project and misuse of central funds by the state government.