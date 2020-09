సీఎం జగన్ నిర్ణయం ..ఆ కులాల వారికి కుల ధృవీకరణ పత్రం లేకున్నా వైఎస్సార్ చేయూత పథకం వర్తింపు

English summary

The government has taken a key decision in the wake of the difficulties faced by those belonging to the four castes in the YSR Cheyutha scheme. The government has decided to apply the YSR Cheyutha scheme to the Budige jangaalu, the Valmiki, the Eneti Kond and the Bento Oriya castes without the need for a caste certificate. It seems that the Jagan government has taken this decision in the light of the difficulties faced by these four castes in obtaining caste certification.