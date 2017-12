కోడి పందాలు ఉంటాయి...టెన్షన్ వద్దు బాబులు...అంటున్న ఎమ్మెల్యేలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

In Andhra Pradesh especially to the leaders of the Godavari districts, cock fight issue is important. In this background thousands of locals come one special meeting held by mla's about cock fight issue. Bhimavaram MLA Anjibabu and MLA Shivarama Raju assured locals on the cock fight rings.They specially mentioned AP home minister Chinna Rajapppa has permitted the people to organise cock fights during the three days of Sankranthi celebrations.