అతి చేస్తున్నారు: నంది అవార్డులపై జగపతిబాబు, బెజవాడలో అడ్డుకున్న ఏపీ పోలీసులు

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Tension prevailed for a while near Kaleswara Rao Market here on Monday when police denied permission to actor Jagapathi Babu to take out a padayatra citing law and order problem. The actor was mistaken to be taking part in ‘Chalo Assembly’, called by the Left Parties to demand Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.