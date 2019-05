ఏపీలో రామరాజ్యం ప్రారంభమైంది .. జగన్ సీఎం కావటంపై రమణ దీక్షితులు

English summary

Ramana Deekshitulu , the former Chief Priest of the TTD, said that the evil's rule of democracy in Andhra Pradesh was ruined and Ramarajyam was started. Speaking to reporters in Tirumala, Ramana Deekshitulu said, "he is happy with the success of Jagan . Ramana Deekshitulu said that YS Jagan will continue as the Chief Minister for a long time. TDP government made this state in drought conditions , Ramana Deekshitulu said that Jagan is not going to maintain the state in the same drought situations . Talking about his priesthood, he claimed that his legacy was against the constitution of the TDP government. YS Jagan said that he was behind the Brahmins and that YS Jagan's words were meant to be fulfilled.